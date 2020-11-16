Iranian coronavirus vaccines among WHO list of promising candidates

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 15

Trend:

A spokesman for Iran Food and Drug Administration announced that 8 Iranian vaccines have been added to WHO`s l promising candidate vaccines list.



Kianush Jahanpur, the spokesman of Iran’s Food and Drug Administration made the announcement on Friday in a tweet, which included a screenshot of WHO’s ‘draft landscape of COVID-19 candidate vaccines, Trend reports.



"Almost all possible strategies for obtaining the Covid-19 vaccine in Iran have passed the laboratory production stage,” he said



There are currently more than 100 COVID-19 vaccine candidates under development, with a number of these in the human trial phase. WHO is working in collaboration with scientists, business, and global health organizations through the ACT Accelerator to speed up the pandemic response. When a safe and effective vaccine is found, COVAX (led by WHO, GAVI, and CEPI) will facilitate the equitable access and distribution of these vaccines to protect people in all countries. People most at risk will be prioritized.



Preliminary data from the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine trial suggests it provides 90% efficacy at preventing the disease. At the very least, this news will result in a large sigh of relief across the vaccine community. It signifies a breakthrough – it’s the first announcement that a vaccine can protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection in humans.