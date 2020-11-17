Iran to be making 2 million COVID-19 antigen rapid tests per month

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 16

Trend:



Iran has the ability to produce 2 million COVID-19 antigen rapid tests per month, Vahid Younesi, the business development manager at 'Pishtaz Teb Zaman Diagnostics' company in Iran, said, Trend reports citing Mehr New Agency.

He said first the tests will be evaluated, then they are to be sent to the Pasteur Institute of Iran in order to obtain necessary licenses.

'Pishtaz Teb Zaman Diagnostics' is currently engaged in manufacturing COVID-19 diagnostic kits.



Referring to the time of evaluation and obtaining licenses for these rapid tests, he added that it takes about 7-10 days to take approvals for these tests.



He went on to say that after obtaining approval, negotiations will be held with the Ministry of Health for mass production.