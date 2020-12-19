Iran`s capital bans movement of personal vehicles for two nights

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 19

The governor of Tehran Anoushirvan Mohseni announced the decision of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus to ban the traffic of private cars in Tehran from 8 p.m to 4 a.m on Saturdays and Sundays, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.



"The COVID-19 situation in Tehran province is extremely unstable,” Mohseni Bandpey said.



He asked the citizens of Tehran province to stay home, with the aim of breaking the chain of coronavirus infection.

The last evening of autumn and the beginning of winter is a ceremonious, auspicious time for Iranians and lovers of Iranian traditions everywhere. A peek into the bustling streets, grocery and confectionery stores have long shown that Iranians are preparing to celebrate Yalda Night, which basically celebrates the longest and darkest night of the year.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.