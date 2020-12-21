Iran to increase salaries of nurses

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 21

Nurses' salaries will increase by 50% from January, Iran Deputy Minister of Health announced.



"Since the beginning of President Hassan Rouhani`s administration (June 2013), improving the living conditions of health staff, especially nurses, has been on the agenda of the Ministry of Health," Seyed Kamal Taghavi Nejad said on Sunday, Trend reports citing IRNA.



Today, December 20, on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Zainab birthday has been named "Nurse Day" in Iran. Hazrat Zainab (peace be upon her) is the granddaughter of the Holy Prophet of Islam, Prophet Mohammad.

The Deputy Minister of Health said that "Since last year, 52,000 employment permits have been obtained in the Ministry of Health, of which 10,000 are hired."



"The recruitment test for 7,000 people will be held in January or February," he said adding that "About 45 percent of the 30,000 employment license for Ministry of Health will be allocated to the nursing group."



"Nurses' salaries have increased by 50 percent since March 2018," Nejad said adding that from January the nurses’ salaries will be increased by another 50 percent.



A person working as a Nurse in Iran typically earns around 35,700,000 rials ($850) per month. This is the average monthly salary including housing, transport, and other benefits. Nurse salaries vary drastically based on experience, skills, gender, or location. Below you will find a detailed breakdown based on many different criteria.