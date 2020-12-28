Iran expected to purchase COVID-19 vaccine via Swiss financial channel

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.28

It has been said that the Swiss humanitarian channel would be part of limited channels that Iran could use to purchase the coronavirus vaccine, said the Chairman of Iran-Switzerland Chamber of Commerce Sharif Nezam Mafi, Trend reports via ILNA.

"Iran has issues related to purchasing COVID-19 vaccine, due to FATF problems, but the Swiss humanitarian channel was established for the purpose to function outside the FATF," said Mafi.

"The Swiss channel could work outside the FATF and has the permit for it. There are two Iranian banks that are complying with the FATF rules so the transaction is possible," he said.

"Swiss channel is not like Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), it is the BCP bank that used to work with Iran during previous sanctions as a humanitarian channel to purchase grain and other items, so this bank has the permit to purchase vaccine," he said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.