UK variant of coronavirus detected in Iran

Society 5 January 2021 17:43 (UTC+04:00)
UK variant of coronavirus detected in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The ‘UK Strain” - a mutated form of the COVID-19 pandemic has been detected in Iran, said Iran's Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The minister stressed that the infected person isolated himself and no symptoms of the virus were found in his relatives.

Namaki added that the first test did not detect coronavirus in that person, but subsequent tests revealed that the person had a new strain of coronavirus.

“A person infected with the ‘UK Strain’ of the coronavirus and his family members have been taken into custody. Given the detection of a new strain of COVID-19, it is necessary to strengthen health protocols in the country, the minister noted.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 1.25 million people have been infected, and 55,748 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 1.02 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Rise in gasoline prices in Azerbaijan to balance risks of fuel selling companies' losses
Rise in gasoline prices in Azerbaijan to balance risks of fuel selling companies' losses
Iran to activate long term contract with Indian operators
Iran to activate long term contract with Indian operators
Islamic Development Bank to fund reconstruction of sections of Tashkent-Termez highway
Islamic Development Bank to fund reconstruction of sections of Tashkent-Termez highway
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Allikend village of Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18:30
Georgian Enguri HPP to be shut down from January 20 Oil&Gas 18:29
Remittances inflow to Georgia increases Finance 18:28
Energy transition to put pressure on oil demand, supply in mid-term Oil&Gas 18:16
Georgia announces tender on rehabilitation of Green and Blue Corridor in Abastumani Construction 18:10
Uzbekistan’s chamber of commerce launches electronic platform for local brands Uzbekistan 18:10
COVID-19 somewhat impacts EU-financed projects in Kazakhstan - official Business 18:09
Azerbaijan publishes latest COVID-19 infection statistics Society 18:03
Demand exceeded supply at auctions of Central Bank of Azerbaijan since second quarter of 2020 Finance 18:01
Amount of foreign currency sold to Azerbaijani banks disclosed Finance 17:58
Real estate incomes in Azerbaijani non-life insurance market spike Finance 17:55
One of Azerbaijani insurance companies to be liquidated Finance 17:55
ICESCO mission will visit Azerbaijan at our invitation in January - President Aliyev Politics 17:53
Carmaker Bentley posts record 2020 sales thanks to China boost Europe 17:52
We are waiting for vaccine in coming days, after which normal life will be restored - President Aliyev Politics 17:52
Italy’s Naples City Council adopts document in support of Azerbaijan Politics 17:51
UNESCO is not branch of any country - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:44
UK variant of coronavirus detected in Iran Society 17:43
Uzbekistan to ensure transparency in spending of financial aid from int’l organizations Finance 17:42
Russia allows import of dried fruits from Uzbekistan’s Fergana region Business 17:37
UAE's activity on Turkmenistan’s exchange in Dec. 2020 Business 17:36
Poetry Days of Vagif, “Khari Bulbul” festival must be restored in Shusha - President Aliyev Politics 17:34
Overall destruction in liberated lands being recorded - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:34
Georgian cement company plans to increase productivity Business 17:30
Aghdam-Khankandi-Shusha road, Lachin corridor are open to us - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:30
LPG-powered vehicles pollute environment less - Azerbaijan's ecology ministry Oil&Gas 17:26
My father and I attended Poetry Days of Vagif. It makes one’s heart ache to see Vagif's mausoleum now - President Aliyev Politics 17:25
Armenians allegedly wanted to repair mosque in Shusha - President Aliyev Politics 17:24
I declare Shusha to be capital of Azerbaijani culture - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:20
There have been quite few unpleasant situations in Ministry of Culture - President Aliyev Politics 17:19
State budget for 2021 to restore economic growth in Azerbaijan - CAERC's director Finance 17:16
Moderna to supply Israel with vaccine 'shortly' US 17:16
International airport will be built in Fuzuli on my instructions - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:14
Review of Georgia’s major economic events in 2020 Business 17:11
Today, Armenians living in the Karabakh region already understand that they can live normally only within Azerbaijani state - President Aliyev Politics 17:08
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 17:07
Liberated church of Khudavang has been returned to its true owners - President Aliyev Politics 17:01
Some words recently introduced into Azerbaijani language interfere with purity of our language - President Aliyev Politics 16:59
This year we must widely celebrate anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:58
Mugham centers will be established in liberated lands now - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:57
Azerbaijan reveals crude oil production outlook for 2021 Oil&Gas 16:55
Iran increases petrochemical production by reforming quotas Business 16:54
Azerbaijan confirms 2,479 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:45
Kazakhstan introducing modern technology to boost waste processing volumes Kazakhstan 16:40
State Commission reveals number of missing Azerbaijani citizens in First Karabakh War Politics 16:39
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 16:38
Belarus significantly increases exports of beef meat to Uzbekistan Business 16:29
Gas supply from Mubarek gas processing plant in Uzbekistan fully restored Oil&Gas 16:28
Georgia can become one of largest exporters of blueberries Business 16:28
Fruits and vegetables lead in price increase in Uzbekistan in December 2020 Uzbekistan 16:27
Iran talks issue of containing S.Korean vessel Politics 16:27
President Ilham Aliyev receives in video format Anar Karimov on his appointment as Minister of Culture (PHOTO) Politics 16:27
Iran announces volume of enriched uranium Nuclear Program 16:26
Rise in gasoline prices in Azerbaijan to balance risks of fuel selling companies' losses Transport 16:10
Azerbaijan's banking sector demonstrated stable asset growth trend by late 2020 Finance 16:07
Russia - main supplier of polymer products to Turkmenistan from EAEU Business 16:07
Turkey next to Azerbaijan in its just struggle - Turkish Defense Minister Turkey 16:05
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for Dec. 2020 Business 16:02
Azerbaijan shows footage from liberated Jahangirbayli village of Zangilan district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:01
Kazakhstan to take measures to develop hydrogen energy technologies Kazakhstan 15:59
Georgia's Agency of Innovations and Technologies allocates grants for startups Business 15:49
Azerbaijani citizens affected by Armenian aggression continue getting financial aid Society 15:46
Two more Azerbaijani prisoners freed from Armenian captivity (PHOTO) Society 15:43
Georgia sees increase in fresh apple exports Business 15:42
IBRD, IDA to finance expenditures of Uzbekistan’s state budget Finance 15:38
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom to sell its share in several subsidiaries Business 15:29
Azerbaijani, Russian squads undergo training before de-mining actions in Aghdam (PHOTO) Society 15:29
Azerbaijan developing strategy for tourism sector in liberated territories Tourism 15:12
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for January 5 Society 15:07
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company installs equipment for export of gas condensate Oil&Gas 14:47
Iran looks to change import commodity tariff rate Business 14:44
Turkmenistan's Dayhanbank opens tender for audit Business 14:44
Iranian coronavirus vaccine to be ready by spring - Iranian gov't spokesman Society 14:37
Iran's uranium enrichment in line with JCPOA, says gov't spokesman Nuclear Program 14:37
Iran signs several contracts on development of gas network in West Azerbaijan province Oil&Gas 14:36
Azerbaijani parliamentarians to observe snap presidential election in Kyrgyzstan Politics 14:36
Iran supplies several villages with water Oil&Gas 14:35
Kazakhstan decreases maximum recommended rates on some types of deposits Business 14:31
Iran's blocked money in Iraq affect transactions between two countries Business 14:30
Iran begins enriching uranium at Fordo nuclear facility Nuclear Program 14:15
Google search engine - top popular among Azerbaijani users in 2020 ICT 14:11
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up Finance 14:10
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for installation and assembly works Tenders 14:10
Liquid assets of Uzbek Industrial and Construction Bank increase Finance 14:07
Several power plants in Iran stop using mazut - Iranian Oil Minister Oil&Gas 13:58
EAEU increases export of wheat flour to Turkmenistan Business 13:57
Head of Economic Commission of Iran discusses negative trade balance of free economic zones Business 13:56
Iran reveals details of exports from West Azerbaijan Province Business 13:56
Uzbekistan to invest revenues from IMEI code registration on improving telecommunications ICT 13:56
Azerbaijan names most visited official state websites in 2020 ICT 13:54
Iran to activate long term contract with Indian operators Transport 13:42
Growing RON-92 gasoline, diesel prices to raise Azerbaijan's fuel market turnover - expert Oil&Gas 13:42
SOFAZ increases volume of foreign currency sales at auctions Finance 13:41
Islamic Development Bank to fund reconstruction of sections of Tashkent-Termez highway Transport 13:41
Iran's VP talks impact of sanctions on oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 13:40
Georgian Tbilisi holds largest share of GDP by regions Business 13:40
Joining FATF may affect Iran's international trade - Iranian Expediency Council Finance 13:40
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender for technological services Tenders 13:40
UK offers lockdown-hit firms extra 4.6 billion pounds of help Europe 13:38
Kazakhstan's Joint Resources acquires share in hydrocarbons, gas producing companies Oil&Gas 13:10
All news