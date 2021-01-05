UK variant of coronavirus detected in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The ‘UK Strain” - a mutated form of the COVID-19 pandemic has been detected in Iran, said Iran's Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The minister stressed that the infected person isolated himself and no symptoms of the virus were found in his relatives.

Namaki added that the first test did not detect coronavirus in that person, but subsequent tests revealed that the person had a new strain of coronavirus.

“A person infected with the ‘UK Strain’ of the coronavirus and his family members have been taken into custody. Given the detection of a new strain of COVID-19, it is necessary to strengthen health protocols in the country, the minister noted.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 1.25 million people have been infected, and 55,748 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 1.02 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.