Iran Supreme Leader bans import of western COVID-19 vaccine

Iran`s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has banned the import of US and British COVID-19 vaccines into Iran, Trend reports via Khamenei's official website.

Khamenei gave a televised speech. during which he pointed out that COVID-19 wouldn't have affected the US as much as it did, if the Americans would've been able to produce the vaccine in time.

He went on to say that there is no trust for the US, as far as the vaccine is concerned.

“Sometimes they want to test the vaccine on other nations,” he said. “I am not optimistic about France either because.”

