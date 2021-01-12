Iran's COVID-19 vaccine production progressing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.12

Trend:

The production of domestic coronavirus vaccine is ongoing in three directions, and the joint vaccine production with Cuba, is progressing, Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei said, Trend reports via IRNA.

"A system has been designed for vaccine distribution to clarify some of the current ambiguities and create transparency and trust over vaccine injection and distribution," said Rabiei.

"A national document for vaccination program has been drafted, based on scientific evidences, which defined priority groups for receiving vaccine." Rabiei said.

"It is necessary to comply with health protocols otherwise ignoring them would cause heavy damages. Recent improvement in situation of some cities should not lead to ignoring protocols," he said referring to the possible spread of UK coronavirus variant in Iran.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.