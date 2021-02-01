Mineral Industries Exhibition held in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.1

Trend:

The 16th International Exhibition of Mine, Mining, Mining Industries, Mineral Processing, Machinery and Related Equipment was inaugurated by the Iranian Minister of Industry at the permanent location of Tehran International Exhibitions today on Saturday.

The exhibition is open until Tuesday, February 2, from 9 AM to 5 PM and is not open to the public, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade, Alireza RazmHosseini attended the exhibition. More than 130 domestic companies and representatives of foreign companies are participating in the exhibition.