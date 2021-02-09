Iranian prisoners from four countries brought back to Iran
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
About 1,500 Iranian prisoners have been brought to Iran from four countries - Turkey, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, Iranian Deputy Interior Minister Hossein Zulfugari said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at a press conference.
The deputy minister noted that these prisoners were brought to the country with the cooperation of Iranian Foreign Ministry to spend the rest of their imprisonment period in their own countries.
