Iranian President to closely monitor distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

TEHRAN, Iran, March. 22

Trend:

The head of the Iran presidential office noted that no official has vaccinated so far.

Referring to rumors about the illegal use of the Coronavirus vaccine, the Head of the presidential office Mahmoud Vaezi said that we have determined how and to what group of people the imported vaccine should be distributed, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He went on to say that the government clearly and explicitly announced the volume of imported vaccines.

Vaezi announced that so far we have received more than 400,000 doses of the Russian vaccine and 250,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine.

"In addition, we have 100,000 Pasteur vaccines,” he said. “We have imported up to 100,000 Indian vaccines and another 300,000 vaccines.”

"The priority was to inject the vaccine into the medical staff,” he said. “People over the age of 65, those with an underlying medical condition, and those in nursing homes are given priority for the vaccine.”

Vaezi said that “So far, this priority has been followed and no official has been vaccinated.

He noted the president's emphasis on overseeing the distribution of vaccines.