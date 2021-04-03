Iran intends to limit visits to Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The air and land borders between Iran and Turkey are needed to be closed for a maximum of 48 hours a week due to the 'UK's strain' of coronavirus pandemic in Turkey, Trend reports citing Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

This is stated in a letter from the Minister of Health and Medical Education of Iran Saeed Namaki to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Iran and the Chief of Staff of the National Committee to Combat Coronavirus in Iran Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli.

According to Namaki, if Iranian citizens in Turkey want to return to the country, as well as if Turkish citizens want to visit Iran, they must follow the relevant protocols and take a PCR test (Polymerase chain reaction). It is also necessary to quarantine Iranian and other citizens who come to the country in suspicious cases.

The minister also asked the governors of the relevant provinces of Iran to cooperate in this regard.