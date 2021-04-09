Iran releases seized South Korean ship

TEHRAN, Iran, April. 9

Trend:

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Saeed Khatibzadeh announced that the lack of bad record of the South Korean seized ship`s captain and the ship in the field of violations in the region paved the way for its release, Trend reports via IRNA.

"Following the completion of the investigation into the violation of the South Korean ship and at the request of the owner and the Korean government, the order to release the ship was issued by the prosecutor,” Khatibzadeh said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a country with long coast line in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, emphasizes full compliance with maritime regulations, including environmental protection regulations, and monitors any violations in this regard," said the official.

Iranian authorities released the South Korean 'Hankuk Chemi' and its captain, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The oil tanker had been seized by Iranian forces in January near the Strait of Hormuz, as the vessel was traveling from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates.

Tehran had announced it would release the ship earlier in the week, but Seoul previously said the multinational crew of more than 20 sailors was still on board the vessel.

Iranian leaders have announced they stopped the ship because of "environmental pollution”.