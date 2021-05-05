Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 5

Society 5 May 2021 13:51 (UTC+04:00)
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

As many as 15,872 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, as was announced by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran, Trend reports.

In addition, 349 more people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

At the same time, the condition of 5,499 people remains critical.

So far, more than 16.5 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

A total of 1.35 million people have been vaccinated in Iran so far. About 1.1 million people were vaccinated at the first stage, and 234,000 people at the second stage.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 2.59 million people have been infected, and 73,568 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 2.03 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Tags:
