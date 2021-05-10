Iran expects to increase vaccination

TEHRAN, Iran, May 10

It is expected that 13 million people from the high-risk groups would be vaccinated across the country by July 22, said the Iranian President.

As it was stated by the government supply and production of vaccine is the priority of the Budget and Plan Organization, Central Bank of Iran, Ministry of Health although the Foreign Ministry has also put this necessity on its agenda, said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Although it is not easy to supply vaccine due to sanction limitations on (Iran's) foreign currency revenues but the implemented actions would hopefully hastens the process of vaccine import," he said.

"The government's political priority is to create capacity for domestic vaccine production however until that time it is necessary to import vaccine to protect people's lives therefore Ministry of Health is simultaneously imports vaccines and signs a contract with domestic vaccine producers," the president added.

According to the Ministry of Health plan, 13 million people in the high-risk groups would be vaccinated by registering online at the vaccination website.

"Despite limited oil export and low return of export revenues due to sanctions the government implemented necessary regulation to support businesses and households that damaged by Coronavirus," he noted,

The government has provided medical equipment and banking advances to increase purchasing power alongside tax exemption.