Iran reveals coronavirus vaccines purchased since January 2021

Deputy of Iranian Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaghi has explained the details of Iran importing 19 consignments of COVID-19 vaccines (over 8.9 million doses) since January 2021, Trend reports via Fars News Agency.

According to Arvanaghi's letter to Iranian FDA, since January 4th to July 9, 19 consignments of the vaccine entered the country through the Imam Khomeini Airport.

He went on to say that the customs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as the country's economic border guards, have cooperated with the Ministry of Health, in importing and clearing process.

Arvanaghi also criticized the delayed vaccination of Iran's Customs personnel.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.