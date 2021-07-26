Iran's railway inscribed in UNESCO World Heritage list

TEHRAN, Iran, July 26

Trend:

UNESCO's World Heritage Committee has inscribed the Trans-Iranian Railway into its World Heritage List, said the Deputy Minister of Road and Urban Development.

The 44th session of the World Heritage Committee has inscribed Iran's railway in its world heritage list. This would be the first industrial heritage of Iran on UNESCO list, said Saeed Rasouli, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

"This is the first registered railway in west of Asia, the railway connects the Caspian Sea to the Persian Gulf and passes through two mountains of Alborz and Zagros. Iran is the fifth country in the world that has globally inscribed its railway as world heritage, it is a valuable opportunity for the country to attract tourists," he noted.

"Iran Railway Company tries to provide proper services to people and this is a new opportunity for the Islamic Republic of Iran," Rasouli added.

The Trans-Iranian Railway started in 1927 and was completed in 1938, it connects the Caspian Sea in the northeast with the Persian Gulf in the southwest of the country and crosses two mountain ranges as well as rivers, highlands, forests and plains, and four different climatic areas.