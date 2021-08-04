Iran declares amount of produced "CovIranBarakat" vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

In general, 5 million doses of "CovIranBarakat" vaccine against coronavirus, have been produced in Iran since the launch of the production of this vaccine in the country to August 4 2021, Spokesman of Food and Drug Administration of Iran, Kiyanush Jahanpur wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Jahanpur, so far, 1.85 million doses have been delivered to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran.

The spokesman added that to date, 861,372 people have been injected with this vaccine.

Reportedly, on June 13, 2021, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran issued a license to inject the “CovIranBarakat” vaccine.