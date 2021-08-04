Iran declares amount of produced "CovIranBarakat" vaccine

Society 4 August 2021 13:12 (UTC+04:00)
Iran declares amount of produced "CovIranBarakat" vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

In general, 5 million doses of "CovIranBarakat" vaccine against coronavirus, have been produced in Iran since the launch of the production of this vaccine in the country to August 4 2021, Spokesman of Food and Drug Administration of Iran, Kiyanush Jahanpur wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Jahanpur, so far, 1.85 million doses have been delivered to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran.

The spokesman added that to date, 861,372 people have been injected with this vaccine.

Reportedly, on June 13, 2021, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran issued a license to inject the “CovIranBarakat” vaccine.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran declares amount of produced &quot;CovIranBarakat&quot; vaccine
Iran declares amount of produced "CovIranBarakat" vaccine
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 3
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 3
Iran's car industry dealers wait for Vienna talks outcome
Iran's car industry dealers wait for Vienna talks outcome
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkey discloses export volume of grain, legumes since early 2021 Turkey 13:42
Pallone amendment against Azerbaijan seriously harming foreign policy interests of US - analyst Politics 13:37
Iran’s CBI reveals data on value of domestic assets of Iranian banks and debts Finance 13:14
Iran declares amount of produced "CovIranBarakat" vaccine Society 13:12
Azerbaijan’s Guarantee Fund discloses amount of mortgage loans issued to entrepreneurs Finance 13:11
EBRD to support five thermal power plants in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:10
Income of Iranian population grows Finance 13:08
Liquidity in Iran soars Finance 13:01
Uzbekneftegaz carries out 3D seismic exploration at Shurtan gas field Oil&Gas 12:56
Turkey's 7M2021 export of furniture to int'l markets grows in value Turkey 12:29
Iran declares value of mining products exports Business 12:28
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender for electrolysis units overhaul Tenders 12:25
Central Bank of Iran discloses value of foreign assets of Iranian banks Finance 12:22
Indian goods train leaves for Bangladesh for the first time after 1965 Other News 12:20
Most of 1H2021 transactions via gov-pay portal in Azerbaijan account for non-cash payments Finance 12:14
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Germany despite COVID-19 Business 12:13
International money transfers increase across Kazakhstan Finance 12:07
Government Trading Corporation of Iran shares data on wheat purchasing Business 11:40
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Finance 11:40
Georgia reports 4,233 more coronavirus cases Georgia 11:37
Non-cash transactions by Kazakhstan citizens spike in 1H2021 Finance 11:04
Georgia, Poland aim to modernize legislation in field of rail transport - ministry Transport 10:43
Kazakhstan boosts import of Belgium-made goods Business 10:41
Prices on gold, silver grow in Azerbaijan Finance 10:33
Exports from Iran’s Qom Province climb Business 10:22
ICCIMA shares data on Iran's trade of agricultural, food products Business 10:20
Details of Iran’s foreign debts announced Finance 10:19
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy power supplies via tender Tenders 10:18
Value of Turkey-made cement exports rises in 7M2021 Turkey 10:04
Azerbaijani currency rates for Aug.4 Finance 10:04
Two Uzbek banks suspend issuance of commercial loans Finance 10:03
Kazakhstan's Aktau port opens tender to buy cables Tenders 09:54
Number of containers loaded-unloaded in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port increases Transport 09:45
Kazakhstan, Turkey discuss new direction of defense cooperation Kazakhstan 09:44
Iranian currency rates for August 4 Finance 09:43
Uzbekistan publishes COVID-19 data for August 4 Uzbekistan 09:43
Turkish-Turkmen trade turnover grows in 6M2021 Turkey 09:23
Iran’s non-oil exports through east ports of Hormozgan Province soar Business 08:51
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 4 Oil&Gas 08:45
Chinese mainland reports 71 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 08:45
US says Kabul explosion bears hallmarks of Taliban US 08:18
Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan working on new draft intergovernmental agreement (Exclusive) Transport 08:00
Turkey reports 24,832 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:52
Kazakhstan surpasses 600,000 COVID-19 case mark Kazakhstan 07:38
Georgia sees decrease in fish production Business 07:15
Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch World 06:47
Wildfires rage in Greece amid worst heatwave in 40 years Europe 05:48
Powerful explosion hits Afghan capital Kabul Other News 04:49
India will back initiatives for peace in Afghanistan, says UNSC ambassador Other News 03:52
5.8-magnitude quake hits 120 km ENE of Hasaki, Japan World 03:38
UK reports highest daily COVID deaths since mid-March Europe 02:46
Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro station US 01:50
Covid-19 in India: Battery-operated robots help hospitals clean wards Other News 01:11
'Made in India' Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses to be available from September-October: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Other News 01:02
Israel adds 18 more countries under severe travel warning over COVID-19 concern Israel 00:24
Azerbaijan's Pasha Insurance switches to new model, helping to optimize insurance process Finance 3 August 23:59
Record exports in July, 33 per cent of $400 billion FY22 aim met in India World 3 August 23:45
US approves sale of $82 million Harpoon Joint Common Test Sets to India US 3 August 23:34
More Azerbaijani firefighting and rescue teams participate in extinguishing fires in Turkish Denizli Society 3 August 23:20
New York becomes first U.S. city to mandate COVID vaccines to enter restaurants, gyms US 3 August 22:57
Uzbekistan eyes expanding access of agricultural products to S. Korean market Uzbekistan 3 August 22:08
Turkish ministry talks ongoing work on highway construction projects (Exclusive) Turkey 3 August 21:49
Results of work of Turkmenistan's oil, gas enterprises reviewed Turkmenistan 3 August 21:48
New details of extinguishing forest fires in Turkey by Azerbaijani firefighters disclosed (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 3 August 21:47
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 3 August 21:45
Georgia's imports of medical products from Turkey down Business 3 August 21:13
"Procedure for managing information security in banks" included in state register of Azerbaijan’s legal acts Finance 3 August 20:58
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug. 3 Society 3 August 20:47
Fees on compulsory insurance against loss of professional ability grows in Azerbaijan Finance 3 August 20:42
Azerbaijan identifying unknown martyrs buried in Alley of Martyrs in Baku Politics 3 August 20:28
Azerbaijan confirms 931 more COVID-19 cases, 225 recoveries Society 3 August 20:20
Credit insurance market volume grows in Azerbaijan Finance 3 August 20:10
President Erdogan grateful to President Aliyev for helping fight wildfires Politics 3 August 19:48
Azerbaijan’s Hajigabul executive power opens tender to overhaul housing stock Tenders 3 August 19:29
International Bank of Azerbaijan launches tender for maintenance and repair of generators Tenders 3 August 19:03
Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency holds discussions on bill "On Media" (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 3 August 19:02
Azerbaijan State Oil and Industrial University opens tender to buy machinery and equipment Tenders 3 August 18:55
Turkish FM expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan Politics 3 August 18:30
Poland sees great opportunities for local investors in Georgia Business 3 August 18:28
Turkey’s import of carpets up Turkey 3 August 18:27
Export of cars from Turkey to world markets continues to grow in value Turkey 3 August 18:26
Assets of Bank BTB Azerbaijan grow in 2Q2021 Finance 3 August 18:24
Total liabilities of Bank BTB Azerbaijan increase in 2Q2021 Finance 3 August 18:07
Turkmenistan's enterprise eyes to export polypropylene to Azerbaijan, Georgia Business 3 August 18:06
Uzbekistan’s 1H2021 export of tomatoes down Uzbekistan 3 August 18:05
BP seeks new opportunities to mitigate climate change in Georgia Business 3 August 18:02
Uzbekistan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for August 3 Uzbekistan 3 August 17:59
Container traffic on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway soars since early 2021 Transport 3 August 17:33
Value of Turkey's chemical exports grows higher in 7M2021 Turkey 3 August 17:32
Uzbekistan considers exporting polyethylene products to Europe via Latvian exchange Uzbekistan 3 August 17:31
Kazakhstan multifold increases petroleum gas export to Poland Business 3 August 17:23
Turkey highly appreciates work of Azerbaijan's firefighters in battling wildfires (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 3 August 17:10
Russian Copper Company Group launches underground mine construction in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 3 August 16:59
Microsoft Azerbaijan eyes to prolong license for cloud solutions at schools, universities ICT 3 August 16:58
Azerbaijani banks' foreign currency demand drops Finance 3 August 16:58
Azerbaijan’s Bank VTB discloses net profit for 2Q2021 Finance 3 August 16:51
Turkey discloses number of trucks transported via its ports in 1H2021 Turkey 3 August 16:51
IAF chief Bhadauria speaks to UAE counterpart on ways to strengthen ties between two forces Other News 3 August 16:01
Ex-Australian PM Abbott in Delhi in new trade role, effort to kickstart trade talks Other News 3 August 16:00
By 2030, India might lead the world in almost every category: Richard Verma Other News 3 August 15:58
All news