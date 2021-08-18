Iran working on several COVID-19 vaccine production projects - Iran's Biotechnology Association

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 18

Trend:

The Head of the Iranian Biotechnology Association announced that 15 different Covid-19 vaccine production projects are underway in Iran, six of which are for Barakat Pharmaceutical Group, Pasteur Institute of Iran, Ministry of Defense, Baqiyatallah University, Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute and CinnaGen Company.

In addition to successful Covid-19 diagnostic kits production projects, there are ongoing projects in the field of Covid medicine, Syrous Zeinali said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Regarding the state of the country's biotechnology science, the head of the Iranian Biotechnology Association indicated Iran is among the top five or six countries in Asia, despite severe sanctions in recent decades.

He called on paying attention to the capacities of knowledge-based development in the country.

“Today, with very limited equipment in laboratories, we can produce extremely valuable biotechnology products and pharmaceutical compounds, the very small volume of which is equivalent to thousands of barrels of oil,” said Zeinali.

Zeinli believes that the entry of the country's biotechnology products into the Farabourse Stock Exchange shows the growth of thethe country's biotechnology industry.

The 4th International Conference and the 12th National Congress of Biotechnology of Iran, will be held online from August 23 to 26.

It is the largest and most well-known event in the field of biotechnology, during which the latest studies of biotechnology research are reviewed by domestic and foreign scientists.