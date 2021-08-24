Iranian Civil Aviation Organization clarifies issue of Ukrainian plane

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

A Ukrainian plane landed at Iran's Mashhad Shahid Hasheminejad International Airport for refueling last night (August 23), Spokesman for Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh said, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

The spokesman said that the mentioned plane flew in the direction of Kyiv after refueling.

“According to the inspection of the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization, the plane landed at Kyiv airport at 21:50 Iranian time (GMT- 3:30),” he added.

Zibakhsh emphasized that the hijacking of the plane to Iran is denied by the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization.

Reportedly, a Ukrainian plane took off from Afghanistan, also landed at Iran's Urmia Airport for refueling, and then flew to Kyiv in the last week.

