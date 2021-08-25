WHO visits Iranian vaccination center in Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 25

Trend:

A resident representative of the World Health Organization in Iran visited the Iran Mall Vaccination Center in Tehran, Trend reports citing IRIB.

The resident representative of the World Health Jafar Hossein accompanied by Head of the Infectious Diseases Management Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Mohammad Mehdi Goya, as well as the head of Tehran Committee on Combating Coronavirus Alireza Zali, visited the vaccination center.

New infections over the previous 24 hours slipped back from a record 50,228 on 17 August to 39,983 on Wednesday, but this fifth wave, underway since late June, is three or four times more deadly than anything that has afflicted the country before.

Iran has administered at least 23,710,434 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 19 percent of the country’s population.