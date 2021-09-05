Raisi receives 2nd Iranian COVID-19 injection

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi received the second dose of the Iranian Barakat vaccine in a medical center in Tehran Sunday evening, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He wished success for the medical staff and prayed for their health in serving the people after receiving the second dose of Corona vaccine.

The spokesman of the Food and Drug Administration Kianoosh Jahanpour said today that a total of 29,152,527 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been injected throughout the country so far