COVID-19 kills 41 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 41 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 131,680, Iran's Health Ministry said on Sunday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

1,510 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 294 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,040,897 patients out of a total of 6,196,913 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 2,658 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Ministry of Health also announced that 59,869,552 Iranians have received the first dose and 52,042,721 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 8,091,164 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.