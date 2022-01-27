IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

In general, 155,975,308 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been imported to Iran from February 3, 2021 through January 27, 2022, the Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Rouhollah Latifi said, Trend reports citing the administration.

According to Latifi, 1,000,000 doses of the ‘AstraZeneca’ vaccine were imported to the country on Jan. 27, donated by Poland to Iran.

The spokesman added that thus, the total number of ‘AstraZeneca’ vaccines imported to Iran for the reporting period amounted to 16,754,610 doses.

In addition, Iran has so far imported a total of 134,004,498 doses of 'Sinofarm', 4,091,200 doses of 'Sputnik V', and 1,125,000 doses of 'Bharat' vaccines.

