Multiple injured as result of strong earthquake in Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Many have been injured as a result of a strong earthquake that occurred in the Iranian district of Khoy, Director General of the Department of Emergency Situations of the Iranian province of Western Azerbaijan Amir Abbas Jafari said, Trend reports.

No deaths have been reported so far, he said.

Jafari added that hospitals in the provinces of East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, Ardabil and Zanjan of Iran have been put on alert.

He noted that as a result of the earthquake in the district of Khoy, a large number of destructions is observed. The electricity supply also has been cut off in some areas.

According to him, about 2 hours ago, it started snowing in the region.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake has shaken Iran. The epicenter of the quake was located 8 km southwest of the city of Khoy. The seismic center was located at a depth of 15 km.