Iran reveals number of people detained following terrorist acts in Kerman province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. A total of 32 people have been detained following two terrorist acts committed on the death anniversary of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in the country's Kerman province, the province's prosecutor Mehdi Bakhshi said, Trend reports.

He noted that one of the two kamikazes was a citizen of Tajikistan, and the identities of the others are being established.

Bakhshi added that recently, 23 ISIS terrorists, planning to carry out terrorist attacks, were detained in Kerman province. Moreover, 16 bombs were defused in the province.

The terrorist organization ISIS has claimed responsibility for explosions in Kerman.

Two explosions occurred in Kerman on January 3 during a procession commemorating the anniversary of the death of Soleimani. The explosions resulted in the loss of 90 lives, and injury of 248 people.

Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US Air Force airstrike in Iraq in 2020.

