Iran, Kyrgyzstan reach agreement on co-creating logistics center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Iran and Kyrgyzstan have agreed to establish a joint logistics center in Iranian ports in cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), Trend reports via Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization.

Ali Akbar Safaei, the Iranian Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Chairman of the Ports and Maritime Organization, and Temirbek Erkinov, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan, attended a meeting in Tehran on December 10.

During the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister Erkinov expressed Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to invest in the establishment of the joint logistics center at Iran’s southern ports and develop port cooperation with Tehran.

Erkinov emphasized that enhancing transit and maritime cooperation with Iran through its trade ports is a key element of Kyrgyzstan's economic strategy. He also mentioned ongoing discussions between Iran and Kyrgyzstan to streamline investment and transit processes at Iran's Shahid Rajaee port, where Kyrgyzstan expects to establish a logistics center.

Erkinov further explained that Kyrgyzstan's investments at the Shahid Rajaee port will help create a special point for export, import, and transit operations in line with Iranian laws. The two countries will collaborate on logistics and transit within various cargo transportation corridors.

Ali Akbar Safaei reiterated that the Iranian government fully supports any investment in the country's special economic and free port zones. He noted that Kyrgyzstan’s private sector investments in Iran’s northern and southern ports would bring benefits for Kyrgyz businessmen and their cargo, including discounts and simplified processes. These investments will allow Kyrgyz entrepreneurs to utilize Iran's port and maritime facilities to expand their trade relations globally.

"Currently, Iran is enhancing its cooperation with both the eastern and western countries bordering the Caspian Sea. This is part of Iran's strategy to develop economic partnerships with its neighboring countries. Iran is also actively working to improve road and rail corridors," Safaei added.