PM’s statements is consequence of impasse in Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s scandalous statement that the occupied Azerbaijani territories are “part of Armenia” testifies to the weakness of his power.

By making resounding populist statements, Pashinyan is obviously trying to fill the gap of failure not only in his domestic, but also in foreign policy.

It is also obvious that while losing to the “Karabakh clan”, Pashinyan loses the support of the Armenian population. Moreover, since the moment of coming to power, the Armenian prime minister has been unsuccessfully trying to deceive the Armenians by narrating a tale about the "velvet revolution" in Armenia.

In fact, people ask one question in Yerevan for a long time. Was there a revolution in Armenia?

For example, some observers think that there was a worthless process of transferring power in Armenia according to a primitive scheme. According to this scheme, the "Karabakh clan" and the forces behind it preferred a "man of the common people", who, as it turned out, pretended to be a "'democrat", to Armenian ex-President Serzh Sargsyan.

It seems that it is no coincidence that the West and Russia are mistrustful of the situation in connection with the "coup d'etat" or the so-called "velvet revolution" in Armenia. The fact that ex-President Sargsyan, who periodically visits Nagorno-Karabakh region, is still at large, testifies to this. Moreover, no charges were brought against him. After the failure of Pashinyan, Sargsyan may return to power and continue the previous double game.

People in Yerevan think that in reality, Pashinyan’s “velvet revolution” is a scenario prepared for a change of leadership in the country, in which the Armenian former authorities played a role.

Over the past time, Armenia failed to get out of the foreign policy impasse in which it is due to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. After the "Velvet Revolution", the leaders of any foreign country did not visit Armenia except for French President Emmanuel Macron within the Francophonie summit.

However, amid his failures, Pashinyan is still trying to convince people that the great powers are interested in Armenia. In reality, it is not so. We see that the US and the West have no interest in Armenia.

That is why Pashinyan has no choice but to narrate a tale to the Armenians by making worthless populist statements that the occupied Azerbaijani territories are “part of Armenia”. It seems that by making such primitive statements, Pashinyan is unlikely to be able to preserve his former authority in his country.

Head of the Expert Council of the Baku Network and Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency Elkhan Alasgarov

