Deputy PM talks on strong, powerful, majestic and modern Azerbaijan today

22 August 2019 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan has never been so strong, powerful, majestic and modern as it is now, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov said.

Ahmadov made the remarks in Baku at the conference entitled "Azerbaijan’s Contribution to Intercultural Dialogue".

“As Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has reiterated, Azerbaijan maintains stability in the turbulent world,” Ahmadov added, Trend reports. “This is one of the most instructive moments of Azerbaijani reality.”

He stressed that Azerbaijan is undergoing a period of development.

"Our country is one of the most successful among the modern countries. This is also caused by favorable processes within the country,” Ahmadov said. "Our country has sufficient authority in the world community. Being not only a spectator of the current processes in the world, Azerbaijan is also a participant and leader in these events. The conducting of international events in Azerbaijan is a contribution to the common cause of the world community.”

“Azerbaijan is a supporter of a dialogue as a means of resolving global concerns,” he added. “There are tendencies in a number of European countries to deviate from the ideas of the multiculturalism. Azerbaijan has always emphasized the importance of the ideas of multiculturalism."

story will be updated

