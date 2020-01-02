Iranian expert: without FATF, we have no place in global financial system

2 January 2020 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.2

Trend:

Iran would remain connected to international trade by accession to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Vice President of Iran-China Chamber of Commerce Majid Reza Hariri told Trend.

"The issue with FATF is of economic, banking nature. However in our country this has turned into a security and political issue," Hariri said.

He said that once Iran considers its national interests, along with political, trade and security issues, it will make a decision.

"Even if the sanctions are lifted, in terms of international trade without FATF - we cannot be active," Hariri said.

"As a businessman, I can say that without FATF, we have no place in global financial system, so we need to decide if we want to be there or not," he said.

The FATF was established in 1989 on the initiative of the G7 Group to combat money laundering. FATF has 37 members and its secretariat is in Paris.

The objectives of the FATF are to set standards and promote effective implementation of legal, regulatory and operational measures for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.

During the recent FATF meeting, Iran has been warned that it may be added to the list of non-cooperative countries within the next three months if it does not completely fulfill the FATF requirements. Iran fulfilled 37 of 41 FATF requirements. The remaining four requirements refer to the legislative field.

Although four conventions have been approved and sent to the Expediency Board, the CFT and Palermo conventions have not yet been ratified by the Board.

Iran was included in the FATF blacklist in 2007.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ex-MP: Iran should be governed through non-oil exports, tax revenues
Oil&Gas 11:58
Reducing tax exemption in Iran's free zones to scare investors?
Business 11:16
Rouhani administration to complete 580 km or freeways, 1500 km of railways before end of term
Transport 10:51
Prices on agricultural products in Iran remain high
Business 10:05
Iran's government to aid finances to automakers in Kerman Province
Business 09:51
Iran holds opening ceremony of Golshahr-Hashtgerd express electric train line
Transport 1 January 11:29
Latest
Non-cash payments increase in Turkmenistan
Finance 15:13
Android retains leadership in Azerbaijan's operating systems market
ICT 15:12
Summary of Azerbaijan's banking sector for 2019
Finance 15:04
Axpo reviewing suitable locations for wind projects in Switzerland
Oil&Gas 15:02
Samsung remains leader in Azerbaijan’s mobile devices market
ICT 14:53
Fitch affirms Kazakhstan's national management holdings at “BBB”
Finance 14:30
Azerbaijan's inflation status for 2019
Finance 14:17
Google remains most popular search engine in Azerbaijan
ICT 13:38
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest to buy MX2034 Transmitter via tender
Tenders 13:33