Peter M. Tase: Opening of WEF regional center in Baku is great achievement of Azerbaijani gov’t

24 January 2020 18:56 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.24

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The decision on opening of World Economic Forum Center in Baku is a great achievement of the government of Azerbaijan and a real motivation to all business leaders in Europe and Asia, Peter M. Tase, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend.

He noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan, over the last decade, has emerged as an attractive destination for the world's top business leaders and hosted high level conferences (and bilateral meetings among the world's major powers) that addressed a myriad of topics that are relevant to multiculturalism, economic diplomacy, geopolitical strengthening of Europe and multilateral diplomacy.

“This exciting news is indeed a source of confidence towards the national economy of Azerbaijan. It demonstrates that beyond the attractive multiculturalism and inter-ethnic harmony that exists in Azerbaijan, the country definitely has a great atmosphere of economic growth, financial stability, a well-developed banking sector and oil and gas production industry in the country is the backbone of the nation's ambitious employment opportunities,” said Tase.

He believes that Azerbaijan, as an extremely important ally of Europe and US, will benefit towards attracting foreign direct investments and a rising positive image of Azerbaijan will have a significant economic impact on the pockets of every Azerbaijani citizen.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Political analyst: Azerbaijan pursuing independent policy in region
Politics 23:04
Azerbaijan’s Sheki winery decides on new direction of export
Business 20:41
Azerbaijan hosts presentation of conceptual framework doc on public-private partnership
Business 20:16
Azerbaijan increases electricity export
Oil&Gas 19:27
Baku master plan expected to be ready before end-year
Society 19:21
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry warns citizens over dangerous situation in China
Politics 19:07
Latest
Political analyst: Azerbaijan pursuing independent policy in region
Politics 23:04
Intel's blockbuster results lift shares to dotcom peak, fire up sector
US 21:49
President Ilham Aliyev in Davos reminds about Baku’s foreign policy priorities to world
Politics 20:58
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes greatly exceeds supply
Finance 20:43
Azerbaijan’s Sheki winery decides on new direction of export
Business 20:41
Azerbaijan hosts presentation of conceptual framework doc on public-private partnership
Business 20:16
Marubeni, Uztransgaz plans to implement memorandum on co-op
Business 19:27
Azerbaijan increases electricity export
Oil&Gas 19:27
Baku master plan expected to be ready before end-year
Society 19:21