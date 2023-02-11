Azerbaijan explains concept of exporting green energy to Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijan is working on the issue of exporting green energy to Europe, Elnur Soltanov, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the deputy minister, the document that Azerbaijan signed with the European Commission in July 2022 envisages the creation of two electricity corridors: one is through the Black Sea, and another one - through Nakhchivan to Türkiye and the rest of Europe, which is, basically, is Zangazur corridor.

"In that direction, we are currently building a 330 kilovolt power substation in Jabrayil region. Eventually, another one will be build in Nakhchivan, which will be connected to Türkiye, and to European countries. It will give us an ability to export around 1,000 MW of electricity. This is more than what we are exporting today. But, at the same time, it also increases the reliability of electricity system in the liberated territories, so we are doing two things with one project," he said.

As Soltanov pointed out, working hard in the Jabrayil direction is also important in terms of the construction of solar power station, which is carried out by bp.

"Green electricity is what Europe and Azerbaijan both need. Azerbaijan, unlike many other countries, also European countries, produces most of its electricity by burning natural gas - around 95 percent. In many European countries they do not do that, because gas is very expensive, and they use dirty coal instead. So, using natural gas is good for the environment, this is our contribution to world climate mitigation, but, at the same time, it costs Azerbaijan very valuable commodity," he noted

So by reliance, all we are thinking about is that export being green energy, but also releasing quite sizable amounts of natural gas, which could be exported, bringing additional revenue to the country, the deputy minister said.