Russia's Bashkortostan eyes enhancing co-op with Azerbaijan in beekeeping (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Bashkortostan, a federal subject of Russia, aims to enhance collaboration with Azerbaijan in beekeeping, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture of Bashkortostan, Ilshat Fazrakhmanov told Trend in an exclusive interview.

"We aim to broaden collaboration in beekeeping, including scientific research endeavors. Our region hosts an active autonomous non-profit organization named "Altyn Solok," recognized as a pedigree reproducer for Central Russian bee breeds. Notably, it houses a unique laboratory specializing in molecular genetic expertise. The Altyn Solok laboratory boasts Russia's largest honey bee DNA bank, regularly updated and expanded. This positions us well to engage in fruitful cooperation with our Azerbaijani counterparts in bee breeding. Additionally, we are keen on sharing our expertise in combating bee diseases and anticipate forging close ties in this regard in the near future," he said.

To note, the Azerbaijan-Bashkortostan business forum was held in Baku on April 24. During his speech at the forum, Fazrakhmanov noted that Bashkortostan hopes for long-term cooperation with entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan.

"We will extend an invitation to Azerbaijani businesses to collaborate with us, ensuring favorable conditions for mutually beneficial cooperation with entrepreneurs from the country," he said.