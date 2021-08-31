Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Aug. 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

According to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health, 755 people were found to have COVID-19 over the past day in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry.

In particular, coronavirus was detected in 254 people in the capital of Tashkent, 83 in Karakalpakstan, 31 in Andijan region, 15 in Bukhara region, 22 in Jizzakh region, 12 in Kashkadarya region, 13 in Navoi region, 25 in Namangan region, 65 in Samarkand region –and 23 in Surkhandarya region.

Moreover, in Syrdarya region COVID-19 was found in 16 people, in the Fergana region - 79, in the Khorezm region - 22 and in the Tashkent region - 95.

The total number of people cured of coronavirus in the country has reached 148,590, or 95 percent of cases.

Seven new deaths from coronavirus were recorded. The total number of deaths has reached 1,082.

