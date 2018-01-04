Cost of fuel in Armenia grows significantly

4 January 2018 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Trend:

Trend:

The year 2018 started in Armenia with the rise in price of gasoline, diesel fuel and gas at filling stations.

The price of 'Regular' gasoline grew by about 5 percent compared to the end of 2017 and by 10 percent compared to the beginning of December 2017. At the beginning of December 2017, gasoline cost 390 drams ($0.80), at the end of December 2017 it cost 410 drams ($0.84), and starting from Jan. 1 it costs 430 drams ($0.89).

The price of diesel fuel grew 7 percent, having risen on the New Year’s eve from 410 drams ($0.84) to 440 drams ($0.91).

The price for gas at filling stations increased most of all. Before the New Year, it was sold at 180-200 drams ($0.37 - $0.41) per cubic meter, but starting from Jan. 1, the price grew 10 percent. About 90 percent of cars in Armenia, including city transport and taxis, use natural gas.

Economists explain the rise in price of gas by an increase in the excise tax from 8,000 drams ($16.52) to 25,000 drams ($51.64) per 1,000 cubic meters of liquefied gas. The excise tax for gasoline rose from 25,000 drams ($51.64) to 40,000 drams ($82.62) per ton.

