Brussels promises funding for Armenia to shut down Metsamor NPP

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

The European Union promised to allocate 200 million euros for Armenia to shut down the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant, Russia’s Nezavisimaya Gazeta daily newspaper reported Jan. 16.

The newspaper said Brussels also proposed to replace the nuclear power plant with an alternative, developing green energy, which has been promoted in Armenia for a long time by both Americans and Europeans.

Construction of the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant started in 1970. The plant was closed after devastating earthquake in Spitak in 1988 but in 1995, despite international protests, the plant was restarted. Moreover, the second reactor was launched.

Ecologists and scholars from the whole region think seismic activity in the area turns operation of the Metsamor plant into an extremely dangerous undertaking.

