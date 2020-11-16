Armenian PM dismisses foreign minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.16
Trend:
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan decided to dismiss Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Trend reports.
Pashinyan made the statement at the Armenian parliament, answering questions from the deputies in connection with the current situation.
