Armenian opposition demands Pashinyan's resignation before early elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

Oppositionists said that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan must resign before early elections. Ishkhan Sagatelyan, a representative of the Dashnaktsutyun party, called Pashinyan's resignation inevitable, and the holding of early elections an unacceptable option, Trend reports citing "Izvestiya".

"The political corpse is looking for ways of salvation, again hiding behind the people, again trying to deceive and mislead them. Your political death is already a reality, and leaving is inevitable," he said.

Sagatelyan noted that Pashinyan is trying to organize early elections at the expense of administrative resources.

"This option is not acceptable. There is one way - the traitor must be removed, after which the Armenian people will be given the opportunity to hold free, fair, transparent and competitive elections," he added.