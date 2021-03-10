Chief of Staff - Secretary-General of the National Assembly of Armenia resigns
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10
Trend:
Chief of Staff - Secretary-General of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Armenia, Tigran Galstyan, has decided to leave his post, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.
'Tigran Galstyan had applied for resignation in connection with getting a job in the private sector," the statement of the Armenian Parliament reads.
