Armenian parliament didn't elect Pashinyan as prime minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

Trend:

The Armenian parliament didn't elect Nikol Pashinyan, the only candidate for the post of prime minister of the country, at a special meeting held on May 3, Trend reports referring to Russian media.

Some 75 MPs abstained from the voting, 3 voted against, and 1 voted for Pashinyan’s election as prime minister.

The 'My Step' party having political majority in the parliament abstained from the voting, the 'Prosperous Armenia' opposition party didn’t participate in the meeting, 'Enlightened Armenia' opposition party voted against.

The second stage of voting in the Armenian parliament will take place on May 10, 2021.

After the dissolution of parliament, the president will formally set the date for voting in the early parliamentary election. Pashinyan is planning to hold the election on June 20, 2021.