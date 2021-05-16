Political parties in Armenia urge to oust active PM and president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

Three political parties in Armenia urged to oust acting prime minister and president, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

"Svoboda", "Yerkir Tsirani" and "National Security" parties called on to take measures to oust Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan due to their failure to fulfill the official duties, as well as initiate criminal prosecution against them.