Representatives of opposition in Armenia may resort to illegal actions - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Representatives of the opposition in Armenia may resort to illegal actions - blackmail, pressure, perhaps even to terror against representatives of Pashinyan's party, political scientist, Head of the South Caucasus political scientists club Ilgar Valizade told Trend.

“The experience of previous years showed us that the current leaders of the opposition in Armenia are people who often resorted to illegal methods, pressure, often went to political terror in order to seize or retain power in their hands. After the elections, these people will not calm down, they are already talking about it, and will shake the internal political situation in Armenia,” the political scientist noted.

According to Valizade, the relatively uncertain internal political situation in Armenia will remain.

“In any case, calmness in Armenia is not expected in the near future. Therefore, the relatively uncertain internal political situation in the country will remain. At the same time, for the main political forces both in the country and outside the region, Pashinyan remains a legitimate leader. Therefore, the countries of the region, international actors will build all their relations with Pashinyan,” the expert added.

This time the elections in Armenia were held in an open struggle between representatives of various parties and political movements, he noted.

“Of course, before the elections, we saw both a war of compromising evidence and unethical forms of behavior. There were even attempts to falsify the results of voting at certain polling stations. But in general, the elections were held in an open struggle between representatives of various parties and political movements. Therefore, their results can be considered legitimate. This is also evidenced by the results of the exit poll, in particular, many objective exit polls indicated that Pashinyan and his party would win, and their opponents would be in the minority, and so it happened,” he said.