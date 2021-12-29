Armenia begins preparation for construction of Zangazur corridor section
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29
Trend:
Armenia begins preparation for the construction of a section of the Zangazur corridor, Trend reports referring to TASS.
“Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the Armenian government begins preparation for the construction of the Meghri section of the Arazdeyen - Julfa - Ordubad - Meghri - Horadiz railway,” the message said. “Pashinyan stressed that the topic of restoring regional communications includes great opportunities.”
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan cleared over 13,000-hectare-area of mines, unexploded ordnance in liberated lands in 2021 - MoD
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signs order on lump-sum financial assistance to low-income families
President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on providing one-time financial assistance to private nationwide TV, radio broadcasters
President Ilham Aliyev views apartments for martyrs' families and servicemen in Hovsan and Yasamal residential complexes (PHOTO)
Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Wine Producers & Exporters Association talks positive dynamics over past five years
IsDBI and IFE Lab Announce Award Winners for Best Application of Agent-based Simulation in Islamic Finance (PHOTO)
VP of Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of largest, cutting-edge Veterinary Clinic in South Caucasus (PHOTO)