Armenia begins preparation for construction of Zangazur corridor section

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

Armenia begins preparation for the construction of a section of the Zangazur corridor, Trend reports referring to TASS.

“Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the Armenian government begins preparation for the construction of the Meghri section of the Arazdeyen - Julfa - Ordubad - Meghri - Horadiz railway,” the message said. “Pashinyan stressed that the topic of restoring regional communications includes great opportunities.”