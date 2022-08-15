After explosion in Yerevan, 22 people went missing, including citizens of Iran and Russia

The Armenian Emergencies Ministry has updated the list of citizens who are considered missing after the explosion at the Surmalu trade center, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

There are 22 people on the list. They include six Iranian and one Russian citizen.

An explosion at the mall Surmalu yesterday killed 7 people. About 350 rescuers are involved in the search, and they are assisted by about 150 volunteers. The total number of victims is 61 people. 13 of the victims continue to be treated in various hospitals, their health status is assessed as satisfactory. The other hospitalized patients have been discharged.