BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) led by Secretary General Stanislav Zas hasn't yet arrived in Armenia, Russia's Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Trend reports via TASS.

"No, [the CSTO mission] hasn't arrived yet, as far as I know. After all, the decision was made only late yesterday evening. The mission has yet to be formed and fly there," he added.