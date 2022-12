BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The Russian peacekeeping mission fulfills its obligations on monitoring the situation in the Lachin corridor, said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commenting on the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about the alleged failure of peacekeepers to fulfill their tasks, Trend reports via TASS.

"I can say the opposite; Russian peacekeepers are fulfilling their mission," she said, answering the question.

