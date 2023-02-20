EU launches its mission to Armenia today

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Armenia Materials 20 February 2023 14:00 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The EU is launching the civilian mission in Armenia (EU Mission in Armenia / EUMA) under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) today, Trend reports, citing the European Council.

The EUMA was formally established by the Council on January 23, 2023, to ensure the situation and promote stability on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on the Armenian side, and assist normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan

According to the European Commission, the exclusively civilian staff of the EUMA will include 100 members, with around 50 unarmed observers.

EEAS Managing Director of the Civilian Planning and Conduct Capability (CPCC) Stefano Tomat will serve as the Civilian Operation Commander, while Markus Ritter will serve as the Head of Mission.

Meanwhile, the mission's initial mandate will last for two years.

