BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The purpose of the EU civilian mission in Armenia is to oust Russia from the South Caucasus region, an article in Novosti, a Serbian daily tabloid newspaper, said, Trend reports.

Quoting Russia's MFA, the authors of the article emphasize that it is nothing more than a geopolitical project directed against Russia's ally, noting that the mission will not improve the security situation in the region.

The article also pointed out that Brussels also ignored Baku's criticism of this initiative. Last week, the Chair of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, warned that the mission could "hinder the process of normalization" of relations between Baku and Yerevan.

"Moscow insists that only the trilateral agreements reached by Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia can serve as a basis for normalization in the region. The agreements include the demarcation of the borders of the two neighbors, the opening of transport routes, and the establishment of contacts between civil groups, legislators, and religious leaders of the two countries," the article says.

The EU launched its civilian mission in Armenia (EU Mission in Armenia / EUMA) under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) on February 20, 2023.

According to the European Commission, the exclusively civilian staff of the EUMA will include 100 members, with around 50 unarmed observers.

EEAS Managing Director of the Civilian Planning and Conduct Capability (CPCC) Stefano Tomat will serve as the Civilian Operation Commander, while Markus Ritter will serve as the Head of Mission.

Meanwhile, the mission's initial mandate will last for two years.