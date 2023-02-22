Another Armenian fake exposed: Russian MFA names real reason for Karabakh separatist's visit to Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The Russian Foreign Ministry has exposed an Armenian fake about the visit of Sergey Gazaryan, who calls himself a "foreign minister" of the Karabakh separatists, Trend reports.

As Maria Zakharova, Russian MFA's Spokesperson, said at a weekly briefing, Sergey Gazaryan was in Russia for his private business.

"I do not have any information about holding any meetings with him. There is no reason to consider this visit as an official one, and we cannot talk about it," she said.

Earlier, the Armenian media reported that Gazaryan allegedly made a working visit to Moscow on February 12-16 and held meetings with the representatives of public, political, expert circles and the Armenian community.