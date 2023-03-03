US Government reveals: Armenia helps bypass West sanctions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The US Departments of Commerce, the Treasury, and of Justice have issued a trilateral note on the specifications of the signs of attempts to circumvent sanctions against Russia.

According to the document, one of the most common tactics is the use of third-party intermediaries or transshipment points to avoid restrictions.

So, it was revealed that Armenia is used to illegally redirect goods to Russia or Belarus, thus, bypassing West sanctions.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Commerce imposed export restrictions on 37 companies that may be involved in "actions contrary to the interests of national security and US foreign policy" on March 1.